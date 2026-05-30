MEANWHILE, THE LARGEST OUTBREAK OF EBOLA IN HISTORY IS PREDICTED

*Lack of Weatern media coverage is suspect

*3-4 month headstart

*Zero percent containment

*Predicted to be the largest outbreak on record

*Reaponse funding cut in half??

*Again... NO COVERAGE.





While we were sleepwalking, having a dream that we were awake, reality was happening.





The biothreat doesnt need you yo believe in it. It doesnt care what you think or about your feelings about terrain. A high enuf load and youre sick. Do yourself a solid. Dont be stupid.





There are nefarious biologies, manmade and natural that ABSOLUTELY, 100% can hurt you regardless of what you think about Pasteur, Germs, ir the fukn man on the moon.





Ebola is actually easily controlled thru good hygein, if this is the case. Doesnt have to be the end of the world... But these assholes arent gonna pass this up, more than likely. Regardless of what the actual facts are and arent, madia can spin this to Jupiter if it wants to