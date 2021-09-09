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FACT CHECKS THAT AGED POORLY- Vaxxed are ABSOLUTELY Magnetic
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171 views • September 09, 2021
A factual list of ingredients in the jabs . . . all have graphene . . . iron also plays a part also . . . lesser or greater pending on which jab . . . a lot of metal is being injected into the human body when you get these kill shots!!! . . . among other dangerous ingredients.
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