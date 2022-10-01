The Destruction of Critical Thought: Shot-Induced 1P36 Gene Deletion Syndrome

MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox
Published April 23, 2022
Attorney Todd Callender: "The 1p36 gene deletion is a congenital disease — you're born with it — and yet that was the number one serious adverse event, and if you look up the symptomology for that, it's the elimination of your frontal cortex. Your thinking part of your brain, your decision-making part of your brain, is the number one serious adverse event listed by Pfizer."
