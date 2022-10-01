Create New Account
The Destruction of Critical Thought: Shot-Induced 1P36 Gene Deletion Syndrome
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago

MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox


Published April 23, 2022

https://rumble.com/v123gg4-the-destruction-of-critical-thought-shot-induced-1p36-gene-deletion-syndrom.html 

Attorney Todd Callender: "The 1p36 gene deletion is a congenital disease — you're born with it — and yet that was the number one serious adverse event, and if you look up the symptomology for that, it's the elimination of your frontal cortex. Your thinking part of your brain, your decision-making part of your brain, is the number one serious adverse event listed by Pfizer."

vaccine 5g depopulation pfizer covid 19 todd callender maria zeee gene deletion

