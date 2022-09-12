One shot. Two shots. Three shots. Four. How many shots before you hit the floor?

Dr William Bay interrupted the AMA conference in Sydney during a presentation by Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly.
Dr William Bay exposed the Covid-19 vaccination fraud to all present doctors asking them to stop injecting Australian people.
He was to leave the premises because he wasn’t welcome at the corrupted Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly’s conference.
