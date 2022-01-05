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EMERGENCY FOOD IS A LIFE SAVER - PEOPLE BEGGING FOR FOOD - WALL STREET ZOMBIES - INFLATION NIGHTMARE
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350 views • January 05, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe
More power outages and there is no help on the way, so get yourself prepared.Prepare yourself by having water and food, Have a portable cooking utensil like a jetboil to heat water.
Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been decimated because they are in debt. Will social security be there in the future? Cities are now becoming bankrupt. What is the real inflation rate 7 % like they say, or 15 or 20 %? Printing fiat money to infinity, will cause a loaf of bread to cost $50. Get ready for rough financial times.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/oCNhTf8ss90
More power outages and there is no help on the way, so get yourself prepared.Prepare yourself by having water and food, Have a portable cooking utensil like a jetboil to heat water.
Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been decimated because they are in debt. Will social security be there in the future? Cities are now becoming bankrupt. What is the real inflation rate 7 % like they say, or 15 or 20 %? Printing fiat money to infinity, will cause a loaf of bread to cost $50. Get ready for rough financial times.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/oCNhTf8ss90
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