Danni Crowe at the Back to the Border Rally. 22nd Oct, 2022.

Back to the Border Rally.
Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 22nd October, 2022.
A the height of the lockdowns, border closures, medical apartheid and tyranny that has swept our lands since the plandemic started, some of the most historic rallies were held here at the imaginary line separating the imaginary states of Queensland and New South Wales. Yesterday we went 'Back to the Border'.
The crowds were down a bit due to the 'inclement' weather (we all know where that's coming from don't we?)
Funnily enough, we didn't get a drop of rain until everyone had packed up and left, very good timing. I think someone was looking out for us.
Yes so the crowds were down compared to the rallies we had here in January and last year, but that doesn't matter. Some of the best rallies and actions we've participate in have been small, concentrated and dedicated numbers.
We don't need leaders or movements, we need everyday people taking action, everyday. That's what our enemy fears most.
Danni Crowe holds the mantra - Peace, Love and No Mandates for our Children.
#MiniFreedomFighters
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
