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Scotland Sings For Freedom: Transcender - Make A Stand (full version on YouTube)
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21 views • September 19, 2021
Full video available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUZeCvqfokw
Make A Stand is Transcender’s first released song and this is their official video for it. It was filmed and edited by Alice Callari.
Transcender is a collective of musicians who have come together to create music for the freedom movement.
Transcender are:
Ricky, Joy, Oli & Robert
Our own bands are:
The Stellar Matrix
OLIPOP
Boogi Loushou
Wolfmoon Project
Lyrics:
Get out on the street, c'mon let's move your feet
I'll meet you at George Square or Glasgow Green
The reason why, is whether you'll live or you'll die
See the suits that pollute, chain your mind so to speak
Try and keep you locked up
Flattening curves for three weeks
But then again, it's been well over a year
Chorus
Make a stand, draw a line, in the sand
The time has come, to be as one, or it'll never end
Make a stand, let's see their time, at an end
You've gotta open the doors of your mind, or you'll be left behind
No more inhuman strains on the brains of the weans
You should be ashamed, you know you should
But then again, you're just a puppet on a string
Smell the soulless deserters of love stink the place
As their puppeteers pull strings in the dark without face
Stand up see the lies, mutate in their eyes
The shits pilling up now it falls from the skies
Rpt chorus
Join Coleman, Kaufman, Rashid, Batar too
Sherri Tenpenny to name but a few
Who bring truth to the world
A torch in the night
And blaze with the warriors Rob Sproull, David Ike
Bring justice to cowards who hide without face
Let's take back our world
Unite in one race
Stand up take your freedom back x3
Rpt chorus
Stand up take your freedom back
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDisKLWx36wHHCMjo4kNWTQ/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&flow=grid
Make A Stand is Transcender’s first released song and this is their official video for it. It was filmed and edited by Alice Callari.
Transcender is a collective of musicians who have come together to create music for the freedom movement.
Transcender are:
Ricky, Joy, Oli & Robert
Our own bands are:
The Stellar Matrix
OLIPOP
Boogi Loushou
Wolfmoon Project
Lyrics:
Get out on the street, c'mon let's move your feet
I'll meet you at George Square or Glasgow Green
The reason why, is whether you'll live or you'll die
See the suits that pollute, chain your mind so to speak
Try and keep you locked up
Flattening curves for three weeks
But then again, it's been well over a year
Chorus
Make a stand, draw a line, in the sand
The time has come, to be as one, or it'll never end
Make a stand, let's see their time, at an end
You've gotta open the doors of your mind, or you'll be left behind
No more inhuman strains on the brains of the weans
You should be ashamed, you know you should
But then again, you're just a puppet on a string
Smell the soulless deserters of love stink the place
As their puppeteers pull strings in the dark without face
Stand up see the lies, mutate in their eyes
The shits pilling up now it falls from the skies
Rpt chorus
Join Coleman, Kaufman, Rashid, Batar too
Sherri Tenpenny to name but a few
Who bring truth to the world
A torch in the night
And blaze with the warriors Rob Sproull, David Ike
Bring justice to cowards who hide without face
Let's take back our world
Unite in one race
Stand up take your freedom back x3
Rpt chorus
Stand up take your freedom back
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDisKLWx36wHHCMjo4kNWTQ/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&flow=grid
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