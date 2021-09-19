BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scotland Sings For Freedom: Transcender - Make A Stand (full version on YouTube)
Resist, Defy, Do Not Comply
Resist, Defy, Do Not Comply
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • September 19, 2021
Full video available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUZeCvqfokw

Make A Stand is Transcender’s first released song and this is their official video for it. It was filmed and edited by Alice Callari.
Transcender is a collective of musicians who have come together to create music for the freedom movement.

Transcender are:
Ricky, Joy, Oli & Robert

Our own bands are:

The Stellar Matrix
OLIPOP
Boogi Loushou
Wolfmoon Project

Lyrics:
Get out on the street, c'mon let's move your feet
I'll meet you at George Square or Glasgow Green
The reason why, is whether you'll live or you'll die
See the suits that pollute, chain your mind so to speak
Try and keep you locked up
Flattening curves for three weeks
But then again, it's been well over a year

Chorus
Make a stand, draw a line, in the sand
The time has come, to be as one, or it'll never end
Make a stand, let's see their time, at an end
You've gotta open the doors of your mind, or you'll be left behind

No more inhuman strains on the brains of the weans
You should be ashamed, you know you should
But then again, you're just a puppet on a string
Smell the soulless deserters of love stink the place
As their puppeteers pull strings in the dark without face
Stand up see the lies, mutate in their eyes
The shits pilling up now it falls from the skies
Rpt chorus

Join Coleman, Kaufman, Rashid, Batar too
Sherri Tenpenny to name but a few
Who bring truth to the world
A torch in the night
And blaze with the warriors Rob Sproull, David Ike
Bring justice to cowards who hide without face
Let's take back our world
Unite in one race

Stand up take your freedom back x3
Rpt chorus
Stand up take your freedom back

https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDisKLWx36wHHCMjo4kNWTQ/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&flow=grid
Keywords
freedomnwoscotlandlockdowncovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy