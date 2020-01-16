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Delegates or Popular Vote? Dems Confront Their Hypocrisy in Primaries
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21 views • January 16, 2020
Democrats are worried about releasing vote totals in Iowa since it’s about delegates and someone might complain they won the popular vote but didn’t get the most delegates — sound familiar? How Hillary beat Bernie with super delegates but lost to Trump in 2016 with Electoral College
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