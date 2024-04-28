Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 7

This last episode we cover some of the Prophetic Marks that identify WHO (Jacob) Israel is (which people fit these marks?). The prophecy of Obadiah (the fate of Edom). Series SUMMARY. Follow along: www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/
Which Jesus is in your heart?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.