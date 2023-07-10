Create New Account
Traditional Family Values Has Been Decimated. Now You Can Purchase A Baby Right On The Spot.
channel image
Hamilton-Moore Effect
8 Subscribers
103 views
Published 16 hours ago

Ripped straight from the womb of the mother and sold to a gay couple like a business transaction.

The new fetish for gay men is renting wombs, depriving babies of their mothers, and prancing them around as an accessory for popularity and headlines on social media.

In a sane society, this would be considered crimes against children.

source: t.me/Bringingpurefacts


Keywords
freedompoliticshuman traffickingvaccineglobalistsovereigntyindependence

