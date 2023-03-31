One Year of Save Soil Journey - the Work Has Just Begun!

One year ago, on March 21, 2022, Sadhguru embarked on an arduous 100-day, 30000 kilometer journey as a lone motorcyclist to activate citizen support and global government policy action to revitalize the soil. In this video, Sadhguru reflects upon one year of the #SaveSoil journey and explains how we can continue to be a part of his vision to #SaveSoil to fulfil a generational responsibility. The Conscious Planet - Save Soil is a global movement envisioned by Sadhguru which seeks to bring about a concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction. Action now to #SaveSoil.



Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

