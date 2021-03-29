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NO LIVES MATTER (Oregon Government and Their Corporate Friend’s Corruption, Collusion and Racketeering)
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11 views • March 29, 2021
Whistleblower blows open Oregon government and corporate corruption and racketeering. Money taken from taxpayers to pay for the health of the poor is being stolen by Oregon's elected and unelected "public servants". Your health care records are being sold. Care is being withheld. Narcotics are being diverted. Racism and Classism are rampant. Twentyfive or more billings for a single visit and so much more.
The whistleblower has internal documents that show how all this works. This is happening nationwide.
The whistleblower has internal documents that show how all this works. This is happening nationwide.
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