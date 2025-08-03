© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DARPA- The New Genetic Imprint(Hybrids)- As the Days of Noah
87 views • 21 hours ago
August 2, 2025 Are we seeing the return of the Days of Noah in real time? In this video, I reveal explosive insights from Tom Horn as he exposes DARPA’s work on genetic imprinting, transhumanism, and the merging of man with machine. From military experiments to rewriting human DNA—what is DARPA really preparing for? And how does this connect to biblical prophecy? 💥 This is a chilling look into the future that’s already unfolding. 📌 Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro 1:05 - Tom Horn’s Warnings on Genetic Imprinting 3:40 - DARPA’s Role in Human Enhancement 6:00 - As the Days of Noah... What It Really Means 🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe & hit the bell for more truth-based content!
