© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: CDC Says Only 5% Of COVID Deaths Are Actually From COVID, All Others From Comorbidity
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • May 08, 2021
It’s a loaded Friday broadcast with breaking news on COVID, the vaccines, Democrats destroying America, the cultist behavior increasing, Americans waking up, and pushing back. New CDC documents admit only 5% of COVID deaths were actually from COVID. The cult of liberalism is getting more dangerous as they snitch on neighbors and family members to the FBI for supporting Trump and they now intimidate people who drive around Democrat run cities with guns and force. More revelations about Anothy Fauci and the vaccine manufacturers that should have all Americans concerned.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.