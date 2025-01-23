Trump claims that if the price of oil falls, the conflict in Ukraine will end.

He added that he intends to ask OPEC to lower oil prices to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Also, Trump says his efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine are 'in progress'.

Also, Trump urges international companies to move production to the US, promising them "some of the lowest" taxes in the world

He also said the US would soon be "stronger and richer than ever" and the entire world would benefit from the changes he planned.

He added that he intends to turn the country into a "superpower" in manufacturing, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Cynthia... Trump doesn't have a clue about this war. It's about the people of Donbass, NATO and Nazis.

The following is the original poster of this video's comment:

🐻 We are not really exploring the old "cripple Russia's war machine" trope, are we..?

Adding later today: Major US oilfield services company refuses to leave Russia despite new sanctions.

Despite Washington's ban on providing oil production services in Russia under the latest round of sanctions, oilfield services company Schlumberger has no plans to stop doing business.

The activities of SLB, as the world's largest oilfield services company is now called, do not violate the new sweeping sanctions imposed on January 10, its CEO Olivier Le Peche said on a conference call with investors.