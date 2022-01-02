Anonymous Message To Bill Gates, The 'Nostradamus Of Disease'

The infamous hacker group Anonymous Open Letter to Bill Gates, the "Nostradamus of Disease".

Bill Gates warned as early as 2015 of future pandemics and viral threats. In the 2015 TED talk, Gates said "Not missiles, but microbes, we're not ready for the next pandemic".

Bill Gates also suggested implementing a "national tracking system similar to South Korea" during an online Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. Its called "ID2020", a digital form of ID that the government will use to track everyone on earth! By digital identity, it is meant that kind of technology which allows to identify a person through a microchip implant in his body. “Without an identity you can’t access education, financial services, healthcare, you name it. You are disenfranchised and marginalized from society,” David Treat, a managing director in Accenture’s financial services practice, said in an interview.

Is the microchip the 666 Mark of the Beast prophesied by John? The resemblances are certainly extraordinary.

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