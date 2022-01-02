BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anonymous Message To Bill Gates, The 'Nostradamus Of Disease'
World Truth
World Truth
106 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
153 views • January 02, 2022
The infamous hacker group Anonymous Open Letter to Bill Gates, the "Nostradamus of Disease".
Bill Gates warned as early as 2015 of future pandemics and viral threats. In the 2015 TED talk, Gates said "Not missiles, but microbes, we're not ready for the next pandemic".
Bill Gates also suggested implementing a "national tracking system similar to South Korea" during an online Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. Its called "ID2020", a digital form of ID that the government will use to track everyone on earth! By digital identity, it is meant that kind of technology which allows to identify a person through a microchip implant in his body. “Without an identity you can’t access education, financial services, healthcare, you name it. You are disenfranchised and marginalized from society,” David Treat, a managing director in Accenture’s financial services practice, said in an interview.
Is the microchip the 666 Mark of the Beast prophesied by John? The resemblances are certainly extraordinary.
🤔 Let me know your thoughts in the comments? 👇
Keywords
nwoanonymousmessage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

Chase Codewell
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy