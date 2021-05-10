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Extended Interview: Jorge Ramos Talks Race with Jared Taylor
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31 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the importance of white racial consciousness to Jorge Ramos, anchor of Spanish-language television network, Univision. Mr. Ramos fails to understand why American whites deserve a homeland, just as much as Mexicans do. Part of the interview was in the Univision documentary "Hate Rising."
First posted to YouTube on October 31, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the importance of white racial consciousness to Jorge Ramos, anchor of Spanish-language television network, Univision. Mr. Ramos fails to understand why American whites deserve a homeland, just as much as Mexicans do. Part of the interview was in the Univision documentary "Hate Rising."
First posted to YouTube on October 31, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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