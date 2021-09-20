You Fly Too Close to CCP, Your Wax Wings Will Melt Quickly

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9/16/2021 Stephen Yates: When you have made a huge money for a period of time as long as within the range of the CCP’s graces, as you fly too close to the CCP your wax wings will melt quickly and the curtain comes down without warning. The core of the CCP is evil. The way General Milley did with the CCP’s counterpart is treasonous.