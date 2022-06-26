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Ed Dames predicts the Mark of the Beast over a decade ago on the Art Bell Show
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
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526 views • June 26, 2022

"An AIDS vaccine... The mark of the beast turns out to be an AIDS vaccine." - Edward A. Dames (Major, US Army ret.) Major Edward A. Dames is a retired United States Army decorated military intelligence officer and an original member of the U.S. Army prototype remote viewing training program. In the 1980s Dames served as both training and operations officer for the U.S. government's top secret psychic espionage unit. Interview conducted by Art Bell. Original air date unknown (circa late 90s or early 2000s). --- Per page 26 of Moderna's patent no. US 10,703,789, the Covid-19 vaccine contains "HIV" & "HIV-1." In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Anthony Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, for his work on the AIDS relief program PEPFAR. Fauci has been director of the NIAID since 1984 and has made contributions to HIV/AIDS research & other immunodeficiency diseases, both as a research scientist and as the head of the NIAID.

For more information see my Blog Post at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/vaids-the-new-pandemic

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vaccineprophecyaidsmark of the beastrevelationremote viewingvaidsed damesstargate project
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