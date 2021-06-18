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Mine accident in China: 11 dead, 2 missing; New US bill to sanction Chinese health officials
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0 view • June 18, 2021
ikTok might be collecting facial and voice data, without asking its users. There’s concern that this data could fall into Beijing’s hands. Eleven dead and two missing. That’s the latest update from a mine accident in Northern China. The country has confirmed over ten mining accidents so far this year. Pandemic data isn’t boding well for Chinese-made vaccines. Nine of the ten worst-hit countries have largely used Chinese doses. That’s as France updates its travel regulations — ruling that Chinese vaccines don’t make the cut. And two U.S. Congress members aim to put pressure on Beijing. They’re trying to sanction top Chinese health officials over the origins of the virus.
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