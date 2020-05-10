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Dr. Fauci Literally said STOP WEARING FACE MASK can't stop the Virus!!
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295 views • May 10, 2020
So all the people who don’t want to wear masks are literally on Dr. Fauci’s side, that’s not a good side to be on IMO.
Especially with the data showing that masks work and in Hong Kong they almost wiped out all of influenza’s!
Especially with the data showing that masks work and in Hong Kong they almost wiped out all of influenza’s!
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