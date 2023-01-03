PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST HARALD KAUTZ - VELLA PhD - 3RD JAN 2023

C19 shots, Self-Assembly Nanomachines and the Transhumanist AgendaAna Maria Mihalcea, Md, PhD interviews German researcher Harald Kautz-Vella, PhD.

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



Harald researched topics of AI, chemtrails, Morgellons, Smart Dust, and nanotechnologies. “These technologies used by the intelligence community involve synthetic biology as a part of self-‐assembling nano-‐machines that are able to form a technological interface to the human DNA light communication. These technologies have been developed as part of the transhumanistic agenda. The entire concept is referred to as smart dust. These technologies are widely marketed in the framework of “integrated geospatial intelligence solutions”.

From: The Chemistry in Contrails Assessing the Impact of Aerosols from Jet Fuel Impurities, Additives and Classified Military Operations on Nature by Harald Kautz-‐Vella

Harald Kautz-Vella is the CEO and Founder of Aquarius Technologies. http://aquarius-technologies.de/en/willkommen-auf-aquariustechnologies-english/





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Darkfield Microscopy Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of shedding and Long Covid and researching therapeutics and antidotes for synthetic biology and nanotechnology. She is part of an international research team investigating the contents of C19 vials.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

http://aquarius-technologies.de/en/willkommen-auf-aquariustechnologies-english/

https://www.arthemasophiapublishing.com







