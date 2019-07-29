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Mike Huckabee reacts to Trump's Baltimore comments
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10 views • July 29, 2019
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, R-Ark., on the Trump administration's trade negotiations with China and the fallout from President Trump's comments about Baltimore.
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