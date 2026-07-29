AJN Live - FBI Whistleblower & Law Enforcement Expert Kyle Seraphin REVEALS ALL On Kash Patel's Deep State Connections - 7-28-2026

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EXCLUSIVE INTEL: FBI Whistleblower & Law Enforcement Expert Kyle Seraphin REVEALS ALL On Kash Patel's Deep State Connections! "Kash Patel Is A Great Example Of Someone Who's Out There Living Like A Billionaire Playboy- Even Though He Doesn't Have A Billion Dollars- Flying On Our Jet Acting Like It's His Own!" PLUS, Roundtable Discussion On Trump Ordering The Pentagon To Prepare National Draft With Seraphin, Alex Jones, & Rex Jones! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!