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Liam Jones Aussie legend refuses the "Clot-shot"
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165 views • November 17, 2021
Liam Jones famous Aussie legend in AFL . . . he refuses the clot shot . . . nice one Liam that took courage and fortitude to stand up against tyranny!!!! . . . I hope other big names and big businesses begin to do the same . . .
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