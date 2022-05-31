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Mindblowing CV19 vaccine statistics from Dr. Betsy Eads: Vax causing extreme disease
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266 views • May 31, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.holistichealthonline.info/cv19-vax-disease-statistics/
Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 25-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads, who continues to highlight the real unreported effects of the CV19 injections.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 25-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads, who continues to highlight the real unreported effects of the CV19 injections.
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