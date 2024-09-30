How to Talk to Women!

Friday Night Live 27 September 2024





In this episode, we tackle the challenges of social interactions and romantic connections, emphasizing the importance of authenticity. I share personal experiences to highlight how anxiety can stem from projecting a false self. We explore the motivations behind attraction and the need for introspection regarding our values and contributions to relationships.





Listeners gain practical advice on overcoming social anxiety by prioritizing others' experiences. We conclude with a call to engage courageously and authentically in the complex dance of human relationships.





