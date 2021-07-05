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Facebook Now Warning Users About Extremist Friends And Ideas
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20 views • July 05, 2021
Big brother tightening the screw again, Facebook whirling the baton again!! This time about 'extremists and extremism'!! Their idea of 'extremists and extremism' is probably way different to ours! The general public could now get into trouble for using the words, gun, kill, dead in the same sentence today, and not mean anything in particular at all!!
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