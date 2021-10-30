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⁣Illusions - Animated Short Film [ODD TV]
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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65 views • October 30, 2021
⁣ODD TV Illusions | with Animated Short Film
⁣Illusions - Animated Short Film [ODD TV]
https://youtu.be/E9Dv-oOtzDQ

O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made viruses, weather manipulation, Zionists, Jesuits, the Vatican, the Black Pope, Black Nobility, Rome, who really runs the world, AND MORE!
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy