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Illusions - Animated Short Film [ODD TV]
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65 views • October 30, 2021
ODD TV Illusions | with Animated Short Film
Illusions - Animated Short Film [ODD TV]
https://youtu.be/E9Dv-oOtzDQ
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made viruses, weather manipulation, Zionists, Jesuits, the Vatican, the Black Pope, Black Nobility, Rome, who really runs the world, AND MORE!
Illusions - Animated Short Film [ODD TV]
https://youtu.be/E9Dv-oOtzDQ
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made viruses, weather manipulation, Zionists, Jesuits, the Vatican, the Black Pope, Black Nobility, Rome, who really runs the world, AND MORE!
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