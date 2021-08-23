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Like A Scene From The Walking Dead, Jab Victim Looks Like She's In The Early Stages Of Zombification
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575 views • August 23, 2021
Apparently this nurse got the Jab approximately 7 months ago, and already she quite literally looks like she's turning into the WALKING DEAD
This is freaking creepy.
Can you imagine being this poor guy that's sharing a bed?
This is freaking creepy.
Can you imagine being this poor guy that's sharing a bed?
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