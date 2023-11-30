Create New Account
Artillery Shell Hits AFU Personnel while they were Filming & Trying to Storm Russian Positions - GoPro + Spotter Drone Footage Combined, uploaded by RU Troops
Artillery shell hits AFU personnel while they were trying to storm Russian positions around Artyomovsk.

GoPro + Spotter Drone footage combined.

Guessing they didn't make it, since the GoPro footage was uploaded by Russian troops.

