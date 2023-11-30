Artillery Shell Hits AFU Personnel while they were Filming & Trying to Storm Russian Positions - GoPro + Spotter Drone Footage Combined, uploaded by RU Troops

Artillery shell hits AFU personnel while they were trying to storm Russian positions around Artyomovsk.
GoPro + Spotter Drone footage combined.
Guessing they didn't make it, since the GoPro footage was uploaded by Russian troops.
