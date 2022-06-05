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Graphene Oxide Causes Alzheimer's
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431 views • June 05, 2022
In this video I review the history of graphene oxide development and its use in vaccine delivery systems and big pharma drugs. Because it easily crosses the blood brain barrier and it is incredibly neurotoxic, it damages brain tissue and causes Alzheimer's disease.
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