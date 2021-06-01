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CONSPIRACY CHIC:VACCINE RNA CONTAMINANTS CAUSING BRAIN DAMAGE
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26 views • June 01, 2021
HOW A VACCINE CAN BE WEAPONIZED TO DESTROY AND OR DISTORT THE BRAIN OF THE RECEIVER
WHAT THE SECOND SHOT WILL DO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bstZOOtKUHQ
"THE DOCTOR" DR RUSSEL BLALOCK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcMYqlaDs
WORLDWIDE PROOF COVID-19 VACCINATION CAUSING MORE DEATHS
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/covid-vaccines-worsen-prolong-pandemic/
BRAIN INFLAMATION https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhxc8dVYBNI
WHAT THE SECOND SHOT WILL DO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bstZOOtKUHQ
"THE DOCTOR" DR RUSSEL BLALOCK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcMYqlaDs
WORLDWIDE PROOF COVID-19 VACCINATION CAUSING MORE DEATHS
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/covid-vaccines-worsen-prolong-pandemic/
BRAIN INFLAMATION https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhxc8dVYBNI
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