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India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports Exposes West Hypocrisy. India News Report. 031822
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50 views • March 18, 2022
India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports Exposes West Hypocrisy. India News Report. Arnab Debates 031822
Arnab Debates 031822
The state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said Friday.
The official said India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia despite calls not to from the U.S. and other countries.
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/indias-top-refiner-ioc-buys-3-mln-bbls-russian-urals-crude-via-tender-sources-2022-03-14/
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India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports, Exposes West Hypocrisy | Arnab Debates
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Arnab Debates 031822
The state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said Friday.
The official said India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia despite calls not to from the U.S. and other countries.
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/indias-top-refiner-ioc-buys-3-mln-bbls-russian-urals-crude-via-tender-sources-2022-03-14/
Following found on YouTube with this video at Republic World.
India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports, Exposes West Hypocrisy | Arnab Debates
Subscribe to Republic TV & press THE BELL ICON to be updated with the latest news ► http://bit.ly/RepublicWorld
Official Website - https://www.republicworld.com/
Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch. It is your one-stop destination for all the live news updates from India and around the world. Republic TV makes news accessible for you at your convenience, at all times and across devices. At Republic we keep you updated with up-to-the-minute news on politics, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, gadgets and much more.
We believe in Breaking the story and Breaking the Silence. But most importantly, for us ‘You Are Republic, We Are Your Voice.’
Also, Watch ►
Republic TV Live News Updates ►http://bit.ly/RepublicTVLiveNews
The Debate With Arnab Goswami ► http://bit.ly/TheDebateWithArnabGoswami
Patriot With Major Gaurav Arya ► http://bit.ly/PatriotFullEpisodes
Exclusive Sunday Debate With Arnab Goswami ► http://bit.ly/SundayDebate
Checkmate With Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) ► https://bit.ly/3EtPj0s
The Grand Strategy With Maj Gen G.D Bakshi (Retd) ► https://bit.ly/3EPZ6xF
R.Explained ► https://bit.ly/3sOLT5K
R.Uninterrupted ► https://bit.ly/34isZdh
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