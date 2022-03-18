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India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports Exposes West Hypocrisy. India News Report. 031822
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Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports Exposes West Hypocrisy. India News Report. Arnab Debates 031822
Arnab Debates 031822

The state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said Friday.

The official said India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia despite calls not to from the U.S. and other countries.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/indias-top-refiner-ioc-buys-3-mln-bbls-russian-urals-crude-via-tender-sources-2022-03-14/
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India Sends Out Stern Message To America On Oil Imports, Exposes West Hypocrisy | Arnab Debates

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