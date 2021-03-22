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Man Jailed For Not Calling His Daughter 'Him' & When Will People Say ENOUGH?
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40 views • March 22, 2021
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Kim Jung Un - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ew92lISUcAUUswN?format=jpg&;name=900x900
CDC nonsense - https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-relaxes-distance-requirements-schools-6-3-feet-n1261527?utm_source=morning_brew
They are wrong about everything - https://twitter.com/CNBCClosingBell/status/1373017828866068498
Mask mandates in sports - https://www.registerguard.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/03/17/prep-cross-country-off-and-running-but-mask-mandate-slowing-everyone-down/4709186001/
Hormone injection - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/hormone-injection-covid-treatment/
Father arrested for wrong pronouns - https://www.dailywire.com/news/father-arrested-jailed-for-contempt-after-referring-to-his-daughter-as-she?%3Futm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
Mother loses son over mask - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-stripe-payment-processor-bans-fundraiser-mother-son-taken-maskless-facebook-photo/
Children flood the border - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-administration-has-14-000-migrant-children-without-parents-custody
Pelosi and illegals - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/18/pelosi-daca-illegals-are-true-and-legitimate-heirs-of-the-founding-fathers/
Border arrests - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/border-arrests-include-pedophile/
White farmers excluded - https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/19/democrats-ban-white-farmers-from-federal-covid-relief-program/#.YFSxVEYmq74.twitter
Couple gets screwed when buying a house - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/20/california-couple-buys-their-dream-home-what-happens-next-will-infuriate-you-n347063
Boat feeding time - https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1373103809354985472
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Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
Kim Jung Un - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ew92lISUcAUUswN?format=jpg&;name=900x900
CDC nonsense - https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-relaxes-distance-requirements-schools-6-3-feet-n1261527?utm_source=morning_brew
They are wrong about everything - https://twitter.com/CNBCClosingBell/status/1373017828866068498
Mask mandates in sports - https://www.registerguard.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/03/17/prep-cross-country-off-and-running-but-mask-mandate-slowing-everyone-down/4709186001/
Hormone injection - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/hormone-injection-covid-treatment/
Father arrested for wrong pronouns - https://www.dailywire.com/news/father-arrested-jailed-for-contempt-after-referring-to-his-daughter-as-she?%3Futm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
Mother loses son over mask - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-stripe-payment-processor-bans-fundraiser-mother-son-taken-maskless-facebook-photo/
Children flood the border - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-administration-has-14-000-migrant-children-without-parents-custody
Pelosi and illegals - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/18/pelosi-daca-illegals-are-true-and-legitimate-heirs-of-the-founding-fathers/
Border arrests - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/border-arrests-include-pedophile/
White farmers excluded - https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/19/democrats-ban-white-farmers-from-federal-covid-relief-program/#.YFSxVEYmq74.twitter
Couple gets screwed when buying a house - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/20/california-couple-buys-their-dream-home-what-happens-next-will-infuriate-you-n347063
Boat feeding time - https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1373103809354985472
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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