The Illuminati, Trump & The War to Free the World

The Illuminati. The cabal. The globalists. The deep state. Different names — the same enemy.





John Michael Chambers shares a report from Guardian Daniel R laying out the power triangle that has controlled the world for generations: Washington, D.C., London, and the Vatican. He explains how the District of Columbia Organic Act turned the U.S. government into a corporation, how the Federal Reserve Act handed control of America's monetary system to the world's bankers, and how the 16th Amendment turned American citizens into debt slaves collateralizing a fraudulent system.





The rabbit hole leads to one family: the Rothschilds. And President Trump is doing what no one else could — dismantling their global network one move at a time.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.