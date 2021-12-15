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THE ROAD TO BETHLEHEM
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20 views • December 15, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on “The Road to Bethlehem”. The bible readings are from Matthew chapter 1, Micah chapter 5 and Luke chapter 2. Today people all over the world know the name Bethlehem. That is because Jesus, the Messiah, was born there. But earlier, people did not know Bethlehem very well, even at the time when Jesus was born. When King Herod heard about Jesus’ birth, he was worried. All the people in Jerusalem were worried too. The king therefore asked the leaders where Christ (the Messiah) should be born. They replied that it would be in Bethlehem, in the area called Judea. That was what the prophet had written. The leaders then repeated part of this verse, Micah 5:2. (Look at Matthew 2:3-6.)
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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