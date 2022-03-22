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Dinosaurs are NOT Millions of Years Old
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322 views • March 22, 2022
This teaching is on dinosaurs, evolution, and the dating of the earth. There is a lot of agenda that is pushed onto the public. Most of the people pushing those agenda's are God less anti-Bible people so they push a evolution religion to replace God's word. I show facts and information that proofs dinosaurs are not million of years old. This is just a small collection of information, the amount that I could present is immense.
#dinosaursandthebible #Bible #Bibletruth #dinosaurs #fossils #ProjectTruthBeam
I hope the things that are pointed out in this teaching is helpful and encouraging. Please like, subscribe and share this out to others.
God Bless!
#dinosaursandthebible #Bible #Bibletruth #dinosaurs #fossils #ProjectTruthBeam
I hope the things that are pointed out in this teaching is helpful and encouraging. Please like, subscribe and share this out to others.
God Bless!
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