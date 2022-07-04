Russian Missiles Attack Residential Buildings in Odessa After Snake Island Retreat and Kill 19

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https://gnews.org/post/pihh139d
07/01/2022 Just hours after the Russians were forced to retreat from Snake Island, Russian missiles attacked residential buildings in Odessa. The emergency service of Ukraine said 19 died and more than 30 others were injured in the attacks