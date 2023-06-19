The Mark of the Beast, Pandemics, and the “New World Order" Facts vs Fiction - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy - HaloSpirit

Create New Account
The Mark of the Beast, Pandemics, and the "New World Order" Facts vs Fiction
HALOROCK
Published a day ago

Put simply, popular fascinations with the end of the world did not begin with COVID-19, nor, in our view, will they end with it. Taken literally, rather than as a bad pun, this observation about the longue durée of apocalypticism provokes new and important questions which I seek to answer. How do human imaginations of the biomedical and spiritual future alter life in the present? What happens, in this forward-looking temporality, to human reflections on the past to ‘lessons learned’ about old diseases now eradicated, or past sins now atoned for?

