Apartheid Australia: Hell On Earth

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Although the Australian government has reluctantly abandoned it's "zero-Covid" policy, which they admit did not work, the same authoritarian mindset dominates its new strategy. If you don't take the health policy steps demanded by the government, you will be essentially under house arrest "indefinitely." If police brutality we have seen in Australia recently were taking place in any country on the US "enemies" list, there would be sanctions and even threats of a "liberation."