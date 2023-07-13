Cause of pedophile LGBTPB transgenders in Western feminist nations is millions of fake Christians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). The basic root cause of the child-trafficking & child sodomy & child molestations by the Western feminist nations' 33.3% population of LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) reptilian hybrid "gay mafia elite" & "lesbian sisterhood witch feminist elite" is because of the millions of post-1960s most wicked vile generation fake Christians in Satan Lucifer's millions of churches. When the fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors start redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s “cross-dress-project” men’s pants, and stealing 50% off the top of unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax they extort for their own pastors’ illegal salaries and church staff’s salaries and medical science witchcraft employee health benefits, and doing hundreds of other evil things, then they remove all of God’s spiritual protection, and bring in millions of fallen angel incarnate avatars and nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites back from the abyss to take over their Western feminist nations and 33.3% of their population, and they exterminate the Western feminist nations’ human populace. The Church is supposed to be the guardians of the earth. However, Satan Lucifer has created millions of fake harlot churches in the Western feminist nations and filled them with millions of fake Christians. Therefore, once we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven, the Holy Spirit’s protection in the earth will be gone, and Satan Lucifer will exterminate all the humans and his own Satanist kapos. The only people who will have the Holy Spirit will be the 144,000 Hebrew remnant, who God will save through the Tribulation Age. We real Christians had been warning about this for decades every day in our daily sermons, but the fake Christians and fake pastors did not believe us. Now, God is giving warnings by allowing the 33.3% non-human population of the Western feminist nations to take over their society with their LGBTPB transgender child sex education and confiscation. However, the fake Christians and fake pastors are so dumb and blind and evil that they are just making a huge commotion and complaint and criticism against the LGBTPB transgender demon spirit incarnate avatar “gay mafia elites” and “lesbian sisterhood witch feminists,” instead of repenting of their own redefining of hundreds of Bible verses and worshipping of hundreds of fake foreign gods and destruction of society. These fake Christians and fake pastors are the very cause of bringing all these millions of LGBTPB transgender demon spirit avatar people back from the abyss, but they do not make a huge commotion and complaint and criticism of their own selves. They only criticize the demons that they brought back by their evils and reprobate degenerate fake counterfeit Christianity. These Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “men’s pants cross-dressers clowns” are like the parable of the city people of Troy, who brought in the Trojan Horse into their city, and when the Greek soldiers climb out of the Trojan Horse to exterminate them and rape their children, they complain and blame the Greek soldiers for all the genocide and rape and destruction. This is true stupidity. Sin makes humans dumb, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise. The attached video by Pastor Derek Prince prophesied about this in his 1970s sermons.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine