Alleged Cyber Truck Bomber, Matt Livelsberger’s Email - Shawn Ryan Show

Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger, who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day.

Matthew Livelsberger emailed Sam Shoemate, wanting Sam to reply back because Matt said he had information that would change the course of humanity. He also asked Sam Shoemate to get him in contact with Fox News, Shawn Ryan - former Navy Seal and CIA contractor, now podcaster (Shawn Ryan Show), Pete Hegseth - former Army National Guard Officer and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary.







Official Narrative

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger was on leave from his base in Germany. Livelsberger rented a Cybertruck in Denver on Dec. 28 and drove it through Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona before arriving in Las Vegas on Jan. 1. Tesla charging stations were used to track his movements.

Livelsberger had purchased two semiautomatic firearms legally on Monday December 30, 2024, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Seven people suffered minor injuries when the truck, which was filled with fireworks-style mortars and gas canisters, exploded New Year’s Day in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Livelsberger, 37, had shot himself inside the Tesla seconds before it blew up. Investigators believe the explosion was intentional but hadn't determined a motive.

Livelsberger supported President-elect Donald Trump, saying "Trump was a soldier's best friend."

Investigators released a note found on the suspect's phone where he claimed to have major grievances about the country and military.

In one of the letters, Livelsberger expressed support for Donald Trump and the president-elect's allies, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He also expressed disdain for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and income inequality and expressed a concern about homelessness.

Livelsberger received a number of commendations throughout his military career, including one Bronze Star with a "V" device for valor and four additional Bronze Stars.

Livelsberger reported on his LinkedIn profile winning the Department of State Meritorious Honor Award in 2016 for "interagency contributions that resulted in increased interoperability and efficiency" while serving as an operations sergeant for the U.S. embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.