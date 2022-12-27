HORRIFIC - South Africa Gas Tanker Explosion - RADIANT HEAT BURNT MANY PEOPLE - GRAPHIC

XandrewX





Dec 25, 2022

Gas Tanker Explosion - Boksburg, South Africa - 10 x fatalities - 26 x serious injuries - Large number of slight injuries. Gas tanker was from Freestate, when passing under the low bridge the release valve got caught and bent over and a fire started. Fire dept arrived on scene and started to extinguish the fire when explosion occurred. Two vehicles and fire engine destroyed, 3 x houses damaged as well as hospital. Bomb threat negative. Hospital still closed to determine damage.

Breaking Story: https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2022-12-24-eight-killed-in-boksburg-in-gas-tanker-explosion/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gYjMJNeNYkEc/



