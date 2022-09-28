School Denies Religious Exemption for Trans Curriculum | Brian Ruka Ep. 26

Boston Public Schools denied father and Boston City Security Officer a religious exemption for his 11-year-old son from being taught about transgender ideology and required reading of a story called, "The Gender Reveal" telling of a 13-year-old who comes out at trans to his classmates. The father, Brian Ruka, joined "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to share his story and his plans to take on the school with help from We The Patriots USA.





► Help this father fight the trans agenda in schools: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/translawsuit/





► Ruka’s Right and Wrong podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/right-and-wrong/id1612508344





► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://faithfulfreedom.myshopify.com/





► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast





► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 9c7145eb554fa86f



