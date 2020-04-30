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Canadian Defense Minister, Paul Hellyer, testified Aliens Exist to US Congress, 2013
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205 views • April 30, 2020
Canadian Defense Minister, Paul Hellyer, testified Aliens Exist to US Congress, 2013
It was the first unambiguous public disclosure by a G8 leader of the existence of extraterrestrial aliens and their intimate involvement with the governments of Earth.
It was the first unambiguous public disclosure by a G8 leader of the existence of extraterrestrial aliens and their intimate involvement with the governments of Earth.
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