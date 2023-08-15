Office of the President - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chumps wants to talk about respect for the Office of Prez. First of all, no one has any respect for any of you frauds playing prez since Kennedy was assassinated and not one of you stupid and weak losers investigated his murder. Secondly, everyone has less respect for the Office of the Prez since chump wasted the power of the Prez and made more stupid decisions in his four years than every Prez in the history of America combined because Donald Chump is Stupid.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #kennedy #kennedyassasination #ovaloffice #prsidentialpower #turningpointusa #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.