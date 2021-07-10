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All Aboard Air Fraudci: A Lie As American As Apple Pie
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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36 views • July 10, 2021
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Absolutely the government's business' to know which Americans haven't been vaccinated:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/xavier-becerra-hhs-absolutely-government-business-americans-not-vaccinated

CNN political analyst says it’s time to make vaccinations and vaccine passports mandatory
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-political-analyst-time-to-make-vaccinations-vaccine-passports-mandatory

American apple pie is cancelled! The Guardian links it to the 'vast and ongoing genocide of indigenous people', the slave trade and even calls traditional gingham cloth it sits on cultural appropriation: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9666503/Now-apple-pie-racist-Tweeters-hit-Guardian-article-condemned-American-treat.html

Fauci - Get Over It: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1412946878317174785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1412946878317174785%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fmedia%2Ffauci-tells-unvaccinated-americans-to-get-over-this-political-statement-and-take-shot

Children's risk of dying from Covid is 0.005%, or two in a million, study suggests: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57766717

2 July: Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off Hawaii: https://bnonews.com/index.php/2021/07/boeing-737-cargo-plane-crashes-off-hawaii/

4 July: Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 96 People Aboard:https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/04/world/asia/philippines-plane-crash.htm

4 July: Private plane crash in Haiti kills all six on board, including two Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans

6 July: Plane Crashes in Russia With 28 People Aboard: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/world/europe/russia-plane.html

8 July: Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/

New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers due to Covid ‘immunity debt’: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt

Health workers in Indonesia who have been fully inoculated with the Sinovac jab will get a third jab using the Moderna vaccine: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2021/jul/09/coronavirus-live-news-thailand-confirms-record-new-cases-pfizer-to-ask-for-third-vaccine-dose-approval

French posters of kissing couples promote ‘desirable’ side of Covid jab: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/french-posters-of-kissing-couples-promote-desirable-side-of-covid-jab

No jabs, no job: Fiji threatens unvaccinated workers with sack: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/no-jabs-no-job-fiji-threatens-unvaccinated-workers-with-sack

Surging global food prices put staple meals out of reach: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/07/04/global-food-prices-covid/

Supermarkets Are Stockpiling Inventory as Food Costs Rise
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supermarkets-are-stockpiling-inventory-as-food-costs-rise-11625572980

Cryptocurrency Operator Circle to Go Public in $4.5 Billion SPAC Merger: www.wsj.com/articles/cryptocurrency-operator-circle-to-go-public-in-4-5-billion-spac-merger-11625754758?mod=hp_lista_pos4

Argentine lawmaker introduces bill for workers to be paid in crypto payments: https://cointelegraph.com/news/argentine-lawmaker-introduces-bill-for-workers-to-be-paid-in-crypto
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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