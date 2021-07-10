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All Aboard Air Fraudci: A Lie As American As Apple Pie
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36 views • July 10, 2021
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Absolutely the government's business' to know which Americans haven't been vaccinated:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/xavier-becerra-hhs-absolutely-government-business-americans-not-vaccinated
CNN political analyst says it’s time to make vaccinations and vaccine passports mandatory
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-political-analyst-time-to-make-vaccinations-vaccine-passports-mandatory
American apple pie is cancelled! The Guardian links it to the 'vast and ongoing genocide of indigenous people', the slave trade and even calls traditional gingham cloth it sits on cultural appropriation: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9666503/Now-apple-pie-racist-Tweeters-hit-Guardian-article-condemned-American-treat.html
Fauci - Get Over It: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1412946878317174785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1412946878317174785%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fmedia%2Ffauci-tells-unvaccinated-americans-to-get-over-this-political-statement-and-take-shot
Children's risk of dying from Covid is 0.005%, or two in a million, study suggests: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57766717
2 July: Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off Hawaii: https://bnonews.com/index.php/2021/07/boeing-737-cargo-plane-crashes-off-hawaii/
4 July: Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 96 People Aboard:https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/04/world/asia/philippines-plane-crash.htm
4 July: Private plane crash in Haiti kills all six on board, including two Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans
6 July: Plane Crashes in Russia With 28 People Aboard: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/world/europe/russia-plane.html
8 July: Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/
New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers due to Covid ‘immunity debt’: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt
Health workers in Indonesia who have been fully inoculated with the Sinovac jab will get a third jab using the Moderna vaccine: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2021/jul/09/coronavirus-live-news-thailand-confirms-record-new-cases-pfizer-to-ask-for-third-vaccine-dose-approval
French posters of kissing couples promote ‘desirable’ side of Covid jab: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/french-posters-of-kissing-couples-promote-desirable-side-of-covid-jab
No jabs, no job: Fiji threatens unvaccinated workers with sack: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/no-jabs-no-job-fiji-threatens-unvaccinated-workers-with-sack
Surging global food prices put staple meals out of reach: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/07/04/global-food-prices-covid/
Supermarkets Are Stockpiling Inventory as Food Costs Rise
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supermarkets-are-stockpiling-inventory-as-food-costs-rise-11625572980
Cryptocurrency Operator Circle to Go Public in $4.5 Billion SPAC Merger: www.wsj.com/articles/cryptocurrency-operator-circle-to-go-public-in-4-5-billion-spac-merger-11625754758?mod=hp_lista_pos4
Argentine lawmaker introduces bill for workers to be paid in crypto payments: https://cointelegraph.com/news/argentine-lawmaker-introduces-bill-for-workers-to-be-paid-in-crypto
https://dollarvigilante.com/tropical/
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Absolutely the government's business' to know which Americans haven't been vaccinated:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/xavier-becerra-hhs-absolutely-government-business-americans-not-vaccinated
CNN political analyst says it’s time to make vaccinations and vaccine passports mandatory
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-political-analyst-time-to-make-vaccinations-vaccine-passports-mandatory
American apple pie is cancelled! The Guardian links it to the 'vast and ongoing genocide of indigenous people', the slave trade and even calls traditional gingham cloth it sits on cultural appropriation: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9666503/Now-apple-pie-racist-Tweeters-hit-Guardian-article-condemned-American-treat.html
Fauci - Get Over It: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1412946878317174785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1412946878317174785%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fmedia%2Ffauci-tells-unvaccinated-americans-to-get-over-this-political-statement-and-take-shot
Children's risk of dying from Covid is 0.005%, or two in a million, study suggests: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57766717
2 July: Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off Hawaii: https://bnonews.com/index.php/2021/07/boeing-737-cargo-plane-crashes-off-hawaii/
4 July: Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 96 People Aboard:https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/04/world/asia/philippines-plane-crash.htm
4 July: Private plane crash in Haiti kills all six on board, including two Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/04/private-plane-crash-in-haiti-kills-all-six-on-board-including-two-americans
6 July: Plane Crashes in Russia With 28 People Aboard: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/world/europe/russia-plane.html
8 July: Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/training-aircraft-crashes-lebanon-with-three-board-aviation-sources-2021-07-08/
New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers due to Covid ‘immunity debt’: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt
Health workers in Indonesia who have been fully inoculated with the Sinovac jab will get a third jab using the Moderna vaccine: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2021/jul/09/coronavirus-live-news-thailand-confirms-record-new-cases-pfizer-to-ask-for-third-vaccine-dose-approval
French posters of kissing couples promote ‘desirable’ side of Covid jab: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/french-posters-of-kissing-couples-promote-desirable-side-of-covid-jab
No jabs, no job: Fiji threatens unvaccinated workers with sack: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/09/no-jabs-no-job-fiji-threatens-unvaccinated-workers-with-sack
Surging global food prices put staple meals out of reach: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/07/04/global-food-prices-covid/
Supermarkets Are Stockpiling Inventory as Food Costs Rise
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supermarkets-are-stockpiling-inventory-as-food-costs-rise-11625572980
Cryptocurrency Operator Circle to Go Public in $4.5 Billion SPAC Merger: www.wsj.com/articles/cryptocurrency-operator-circle-to-go-public-in-4-5-billion-spac-merger-11625754758?mod=hp_lista_pos4
Argentine lawmaker introduces bill for workers to be paid in crypto payments: https://cointelegraph.com/news/argentine-lawmaker-introduces-bill-for-workers-to-be-paid-in-crypto
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