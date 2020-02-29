© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LED Street lights - The Major Health Concerns
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • February 29, 2020
Thank-you to Dr Damian Wojcik, the Clinical Director at the Northland Environmental Health Clinic in Northland, NZ, who gave this well-researched presentation to the Kaipara District Council in late-Nov, 2019. He highlights that while LED street lights are marketed as being "environmentally friendly, "energy saving" or "smart" by their proponents, like any new technology, the health and safety aspects of LED lights should be thoroughly investigated prior to spending time and money installing them - it's not smart to spend money on infrastructure that could negatively affects wildlife or make people sick.
Article regarding Dr Wojcik's Council presentation: Northland LED streetlight retrofitting moratorium call, https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1912/S00018/northland-led-streetlight-retrofitting-moratorium-call.htm?fbclid=IwAR2nukW-rf6LP6sW6QYqQktIo0XoHVctL0BGevLNyotT9fUlbJczcb8aYDY
References mentioned in presentation:
American Medical Association: “LED street lights may cause road hazards and obesity”, http://www.globalconstructionreview.com/news/american-medical-association-l7ed-st7reet-l7ights/
Effects of LED streetlights on autistic son led Damien McNamara on dark sky campaign, https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/116865102/effects-of-led-streetlights-on-autistic-son-led-damien-mcnamara-on-dark-sky-campaign
NZ Royal Society's evidence summary on blue light's health effects:
https://www.royalsociety.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Blue-light-Aotearoa-evidence-summary.pdf
Article which analyses Gateshead situation at link: https://www.5g.org.nz/2018/06/16/nosebleeds-insomnia-and-stillbirths-in-town-with-state-of-the-art-wireless-street-lamps-implications-for-5g/
Gateshead state-of-art street lights lead to humanitarian crisis, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5409921/Residents-enduring-stillbirths-street-lamps.html
“Blue light” of LED streetlights linked to breast and prostate cancer, https://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_655460_en.html
Evaluating the Association between Artificial Light-at-Night Exposure and Breast and Prostate Cancer Risk in Spain, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6071739/
High Frequency Voltage Transients Associated With Increased Cancer Incidence in Teachers in California School, https://www.emfsolutions.ca/pdf/Milham_Morgan_2008.pdf
The electronics in fluorescent bulbs and light emitting diodes (LED), rather than ultraviolet radiation, cause increased malignant melanoma incidence in indoor office workers and tanning bed users. https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/The-electronics-in-fluorescent-bulbs-and-light-than-Milham-Stetzer/ea6089585f4b07e05bd29787abd86cb0c841bd7d
Red zone study look at impact of street lights on insects, https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/378809/red-zone-study-look-at-impact-of-street-lights-on-insects
Quantifying the attractiveness of broad‐spectrum street lights to aerial nocturnal insects, https://besjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1365-2664.13004
New Zealand's more than 2000 moth species at odds with some LED street lights, https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/95124019/new-zealands-more-than-2000-moth-species-at-odds-with-led-street-lights
Article regarding Dr Wojcik's Council presentation: Northland LED streetlight retrofitting moratorium call, https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1912/S00018/northland-led-streetlight-retrofitting-moratorium-call.htm?fbclid=IwAR2nukW-rf6LP6sW6QYqQktIo0XoHVctL0BGevLNyotT9fUlbJczcb8aYDY
References mentioned in presentation:
American Medical Association: “LED street lights may cause road hazards and obesity”, http://www.globalconstructionreview.com/news/american-medical-association-l7ed-st7reet-l7ights/
Effects of LED streetlights on autistic son led Damien McNamara on dark sky campaign, https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/116865102/effects-of-led-streetlights-on-autistic-son-led-damien-mcnamara-on-dark-sky-campaign
NZ Royal Society's evidence summary on blue light's health effects:
https://www.royalsociety.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Blue-light-Aotearoa-evidence-summary.pdf
Article which analyses Gateshead situation at link: https://www.5g.org.nz/2018/06/16/nosebleeds-insomnia-and-stillbirths-in-town-with-state-of-the-art-wireless-street-lamps-implications-for-5g/
Gateshead state-of-art street lights lead to humanitarian crisis, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5409921/Residents-enduring-stillbirths-street-lamps.html
“Blue light” of LED streetlights linked to breast and prostate cancer, https://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_655460_en.html
Evaluating the Association between Artificial Light-at-Night Exposure and Breast and Prostate Cancer Risk in Spain, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6071739/
High Frequency Voltage Transients Associated With Increased Cancer Incidence in Teachers in California School, https://www.emfsolutions.ca/pdf/Milham_Morgan_2008.pdf
The electronics in fluorescent bulbs and light emitting diodes (LED), rather than ultraviolet radiation, cause increased malignant melanoma incidence in indoor office workers and tanning bed users. https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/The-electronics-in-fluorescent-bulbs-and-light-than-Milham-Stetzer/ea6089585f4b07e05bd29787abd86cb0c841bd7d
Red zone study look at impact of street lights on insects, https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/378809/red-zone-study-look-at-impact-of-street-lights-on-insects
Quantifying the attractiveness of broad‐spectrum street lights to aerial nocturnal insects, https://besjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1365-2664.13004
New Zealand's more than 2000 moth species at odds with some LED street lights, https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/95124019/new-zealands-more-than-2000-moth-species-at-odds-with-led-street-lights
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.