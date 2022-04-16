In The Fire of Persecution Part 2 American "Work-Ruler"

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Take your position as a ruler, leader. Each person in America is a ruler and a worker. Worker as do your own work on your own land, work with your own two hands 1 Thessalonians 4:11. Do not work for someone else.
The man's name Amerigo is Germanic, said to derive from Gothic Amalrich, literally "work-ruler."
1 Peter 2:9
1599 Geneva Bible
9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal Priesthood, an holy nation, a people set at liberty, that ye should show forth the virtues of him that hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light,
Lion of Judah means Praise, Boldness, Courage, Jesus
When being persecuted you still laugh, have peace, and are happy, confounds the enemy: Praise
Abusers can not stand it when someone they see as inferior are smiling and happy. Sharing the gospel, good news. Loving one another. They will do everything to stop this. You can smile and laugh only when they give you permission. Oppression makes evil men very happy, when you fear them instead of God. I Dreamed, 4/12, 2033 I had to swim under a small village flooded bridge with a pack pack on. About 10 feet under water over to the other side and still under water ten feet up. So dark you can not see it was almost black We are Hebrews meaning we crossed over the Red Sea from Slavery to freedom.
There has been a great slaughter of Americans: World Wide God's Chosen People, Christendom a Royal Nation Holy Priesthood. Those Liberated by Christ Death on the cross. (Common Law the Bible), Christian laws and morals, lifestyle. Children of God murdered like in the days of the Roman Empire. Add up covid jab injuries and deaths that was persecution! Slaughter by those who hate God.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
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